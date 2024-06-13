Ministry of Education Announces Proactive Measures for Menstrual Hygiene Management for Schools During Board Examinations

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, announced a series of proactive measures to ensure the health, dignity, and academic success of female students during the 10th and 12th Board Examinations. Recognizing the challenges faced by the girls due to limited access to sanitary products and menstrual hygiene facilities during examinations, the DoSEL has issued an advisory for all schools across the state/UTs, Central Board of Secondary Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Menstrual hygiene management is a significant aspect of a girl’s overall well-being and should not come in the way of her academic performance. DoSEL prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene Management in School to support female students during 10th and 12th Board Examinations.

The key initiatives include:

Provision of Sanitary Products: Free sanitary pads to be readily available at all 10th and 12th Board examination centres, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams if required.

Restroom Breaks: Female students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs, alleviating discomfort and promoting focus during exams.

Sensitization and Awareness Programs: Educational programmes will be implemented by States/UTs/ABs to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. This approach aims to reduce stigma and foster a more understanding school environment.

By addressing menstrual hygiene concerns during exams, the DoSEL emphasizes the importance of treating female students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs at the same time, empowering girls to confidently participate in examinations and achieve their academic potential.