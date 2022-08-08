National child labour project scheme was to rescue and rehabilitate the child labourers

New Delhi : As per the information received from District Project Societies, the number of child labourers/beneficiaries rescued/ withdrawn from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under National Child Labour Project Scheme (NCLP) since 2017 -18, State-wise, is at Annexure-I.

The objective of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme was to rescue and rehabilitate the child labourers. Under the NCLP Scheme, the working children in the age group of 9-14 years are rescued/withdrawn from work and enrolled in the NCLP Special Training Centres, where they are provided with bridge education, vocational training, mid-day meal, stipend, health care, etc. before being mainstreamed into formal education system.

National Child Labour Project (NCLP) scheme was approved for continuation up to 31.03.2021 and since then has been subsumed / merged with Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme of Ministry of Education. A total of 254 number of Special Training Centre (STC), which had been approved by the Ministry of Labour & Employment prior to 31.03.2021, and which have not yet completed two years as per NCLP Scheme guidelines, are operational in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal only as on 31.07.2022. NCLP scheme is not operational in any district of the State of Maharashtra currently. The details of number of children enrolled in STC, districts, states where NCLP is operational during 2022 -23 and amount released during 2021-22 and 2022-23 is at Annexure II.

NCLP Scheme has been appraised for its continuation beyond 31st March 2021 in terms of relevant instructions of Ministry of Finance and it has been decided to subsume / merge the scheme with Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme in phased manner as under:-

Project Society, currently operational, to be allowed to continue till enrolled children are mainstreamed in formal education system. The pending/committed liability for grant in aid and stipend to be cleared. No permission to be given for opening of new Special Training Centre (STC) under NCLP Scheme. No fresh enrolment of children in STC under NCLP. The survey report, received in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, to be forwarded to Department of School Education and Literacy for enrolment of children in the concerned STC.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-I

No. of children / beneficiaries, rescued / withdrawn from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under NCLP Scheme during 2017-18 to 2021-22.

Sl. No. State 2017-18 2018-19 2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-22* 1 Andhra Pradesh 203 778 1049 622 885 2 Assam 915 4562 6175 2800 NA 3 Bihar 2800 — — — — 4 Gujarat 187 101 341 531 — 5 Haryana NA 171 NA NA NA 6 Jharkhand 2014 1225 2940 3239 NA 7 Karnataka 679 763 363 275 263 8 Madhya Pradesh 11400 4910 4010 29179 2237 9 Maharashtra 5250 8122 9337 2031 2110 10 Odisha NA NA 6 495 15 11 Punjab 994 915 483 1307 4867 12 Rajasthan 105 NA 1712 NA 86 13 Tamil Nadu 2855 2534 3928 1456 2586 14 Telangana 2137 935 214 300 222 15 Uttar Pradesh NA 8020 10371 9383 NA 16 West Bengal 17899 17137 13879 6671 NA 17 Uttarakhand NA NA 62 — — 18 Nagaland 197 111 24 — — Total 47,635 50,284 54,894 58,289 13,271

Provisional

N A : Not Available

— Not Functional

Annexure-II

Details of number of children enrolled in STC districts, States and funds released during 2021-22 and 2022-23 where NCLP is operational as on 31.07.2022