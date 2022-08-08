National child labour project scheme was to rescue and rehabilitate the child labourers

New Delhi : As per the information received from District Project Societies, the number of child labourers/beneficiaries rescued/ withdrawn from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under National Child Labour Project Scheme (NCLP) since 2017 -18, State-wise, is at Annexure-I.
The objective of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme was to rescue and rehabilitate the child labourers. Under the NCLP Scheme, the working children in the age group of 9-14 years are rescued/withdrawn from work and enrolled in the NCLP Special Training Centres, where they are provided with bridge education, vocational training, mid-day meal, stipend, health care, etc. before being mainstreamed into formal education system.
National Child Labour Project (NCLP) scheme was approved for continuation up to 31.03.2021 and since then has been subsumed / merged with Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme of Ministry of Education. A total of 254 number of Special Training Centre (STC), which had been approved by the Ministry of Labour & Employment prior to 31.03.2021, and which have not yet completed two years as per NCLP Scheme guidelines, are operational in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal only as on 31.07.2022. NCLP scheme is not operational in any district of the State of Maharashtra currently. The details of number of children enrolled in STC, districts, states where NCLP is operational during 2022 -23 and amount released during 2021-22 and 2022-23 is at Annexure II.
NCLP Scheme has been appraised for its continuation beyond 31st March 2021 in terms of relevant instructions of Ministry of Finance and it has been decided to subsume / merge the scheme with Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme in phased manner as under:-
- Project Society, currently operational, to be allowed to continue till enrolled children are mainstreamed in formal education system.
- The pending/committed liability for grant in aid and stipend to be cleared.
- No permission to be given for opening of new Special Training Centre (STC) under NCLP Scheme.
- No fresh enrolment of children in STC under NCLP.
- The survey report, received in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, to be forwarded to Department of School Education and Literacy for enrolment of children in the concerned STC.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
Annexure-I
No. of children / beneficiaries, rescued / withdrawn from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under NCLP Scheme during 2017-18 to 2021-22.
|Sl. No.
|State
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-2020
|2020-2021
|2021-22*
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|203
|778
|1049
|622
|885
|2
|Assam
|915
|4562
|6175
|2800
|NA
|3
|Bihar
|2800
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4
|Gujarat
|187
|101
|341
|531
|—
|5
|Haryana
|NA
|171
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6
|Jharkhand
|2014
|1225
|2940
|3239
|NA
|7
|Karnataka
|679
|763
|363
|275
|263
|8
|Madhya Pradesh
|11400
|4910
|4010
|29179
|2237
|9
|Maharashtra
|5250
|8122
|9337
|2031
|2110
|10
|Odisha
|NA
|NA
|6
|495
|15
|11
|Punjab
|994
|915
|483
|1307
|4867
|12
|Rajasthan
|105
|NA
|1712
|NA
|86
|13
|Tamil Nadu
|2855
|2534
|3928
|1456
|2586
|14
|Telangana
|2137
|935
|214
|300
|222
|15
|Uttar Pradesh
|NA
|8020
|10371
|9383
|NA
|16
|West Bengal
|17899
|17137
|13879
|6671
|NA
|17
|Uttarakhand
|NA
|NA
|62
|—
|—
|18
|Nagaland
|197
|111
|24
|—
|—
|Total
|47,635
|50,284
|54,894
|58,289
|13,271
Provisional
N A : Not Available
— Not Functional
Annexure-II
Details of number of children enrolled in STC districts, States and funds released during 2021-22 and 2022-23 where NCLP is operational as on 31.07.2022
|Sl. No.
|State
|District
|Number of Children**
|Amount released (In Rs.)
|2021-22
|2022-23*
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shajapur
|287
|6,08,666
|72,40,976
|2
|Odisha
|Jharsuguda
|275
|72,46,297
|–
|3
|Sundargarh
|632
|1,18,87,955
|–
|4
|Assam
|Kamrup (Metro)
|1265
|81,10,000
|76,18,286
|5
|Nagaon
|2768
|–
|–
|6
|West Bengal
|DakshinDinajpur***
|993
|–
|1,51,16,169
|7
|Alipurduar
|357
|30,43,450
|55,18,473
|8
|Cooch Behar
|845
|94,94,714
|—