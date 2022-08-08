New Delhi : Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) is a welfare measure for the employees covered under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948 in the form of cash compensation up to 90 days once in lifetime of the worker in the contingency of Insured Persons’ (IPs’) unemployment.

The scheme came into force on 01.07.2018 and extended twice from 01.07.2020 to 30.06.2021 and from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022 in order to provide relief to those IPs who became unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The eligibility and other conditions of the scheme were relaxed w.e.f. 24.03.2020 as under:-

The rate of relief under the scheme was enhanced from 25% of the average daily earnings to 50% of average daily earnings of the claimant.

The IP should have been in insurable employment for a minimum 2 years and should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding the unemployment and minimum 78 days in one of the remaining three contribution periods in two years prior to unemployment. Earlier, minimum contribution of 78 days in each of four contribution periods was required.

The waiting period to file the claim was reduced from 90 days to 30 days.

Mandatory filing through employer and submission of affidavit by the claimant was dispensed with.

All the Insured Persons covered under ESI Act are entitled under the scheme and no separate registration is required.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.