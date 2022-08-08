Government focuses on innovation and design & development and supports the start-ups and innovators for successful prototype development, says Sandosh Kumar P

New Delhi : Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework was launched by the Government with the aim to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace Sector by engaging Industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes and academia and promote self-reliance. Under iDEX framework so far, seven editions of Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) have been launched.

Under the iDEX route, the Government focuses on innovation and design & development and supports the start-ups and innovators for successful prototype development. Large number of start-ups have participated in various rounds of Defence India Start-up Challenge. So far, 136 start-ups have been engaged and 102 contracts have been signed for prototype development. Moreover, the Ministry has also accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 14 iDEX products, paving the way for placement of orders on the iDEX winners.

The Government has approved a central sector scheme for iDEX with budgetary support of Rs 498.78 crore for the five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The problem statements emanating from defence forces are launched under iDEX framework for development of technology and prototypes thus, addressing the real time problems of defence forces.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Sandosh Kumar P in Rajya Sabha today.