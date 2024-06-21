‘Namami Gange’ Celebrates International Day of Yoga on Yamuna Bank in Delhi and Ganga Ghats in Ganga Basin

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organized ‘Ghat Par Yoga’ at the BSF kayaking Camp, Sonia Vihar, on the banks of the River Yamuna. The event saw active engagement from approximately 1,000 participants, including officials and staff from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), NGOs under the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP-III) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Border Security Force (BSF), Ganga Vichar Manch, various other NGOs, as well as students and children.

This year’s International Day of Yoga theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ emphasizes the transformative power of yoga for individual well-being and its potential to promote social harmony. The theme was prominently featured throughout the event, underscoring the holistic benefits of yoga in promoting personal health and contributing to a cohesive community.

Speaking at the event, Shri Rajeev Mital, DG-NMCG, highlighted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s landmark proposal at the 69th United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014, to establish International Yoga Day. The proposal was endorsed by a record 175 Member States and garnered global recognition of Yoga. This led to the inaugural International Yoga Day on 21st June, 2015, celebrated by millions worldwide.

Shri Mital emphasized that yoga is a unique Indian experience and spiritual science that promotes both mental and physical well-being. He highlighted that yoga’s diverse forms can be seen across different civilizations, giving it a distinct identity and establishing it as a unique practice. “Yoga at one level combines the mind and body of an individual, while at another level, it connects the individual with nature and society,” he remarked.

DG-NMCG also spoke about this year’s International Day of Yoga theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ noting its profound significance. He explained that while yoga is often practiced to focus on personal health and well-being, it also inherently benefits society at large by fostering social harmony and unity.

Under the Namami Gange Programme, Yoga sessions were organized at 139 locations across Ganga Basin by District Ganga Committees in coordination with State Mission for Clean Ganga (SMCG), Yoga trainers, Ganga Praharis, Ganga Vichar Manch, Ganga Task Force, Ganga Doots, students, officials from district administration, local people, etc. took part in the Yoga sessions organized on the banks of River Ganga and its tributaries.

The Bhuvan Yoga App, launched by the Ministry of AYUSH and developed by ISRO, received a phenomenal response from participants. Users shared their yoga experiences from different locations, posting pictures and feedback on the app. This innovative platform utilizes crowd-sourced real-time data and geospatial technology, offering spatial intelligence and visualization to enhance the yoga experience.