Ministry of Jal Shakti celebrates the 10th International Day of Yoga, with a theme of ‘Yoga for Self and Society’

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil participated in the grand event of 10th International Yoga Day (IYD) – themed ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ – at the historic Chowk Fort in Surat today. On the occasion, the Minister participated in the Yoga sessions and expressed that Yoga is a unique means to make our life stress-free, healthy and joyful. He encouraged everyone to move forward on this sacred path to make life healthy, happy and harmonious, while bringing positive change in ourselves as well as in the society.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, Shri V. Somanna participated in the IYD event at the Police Parade Ground, Tumkuru today. He expressed gratefulness to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for illuminating the world with the power of yoga, paving the way for a happier and healthier humanity.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhury practiced yoga at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi today. The Minister was accompanied by senior officers and staff of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR).

In a post on ‘X’, Dr. Choudhury stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the spread of yoga and spirituality has become incomparable throughout the world. This has increased the prestige of India, he added.

Celebrating the IYD 2024, over 60 officials of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) participated enthusiastically in the Yoga sessions in New Delhi.