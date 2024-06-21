Ministry of Jal Shakti celebrates the 10th International Day of Yoga, with a theme of ‘Yoga for Self and Society’

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil participated in the grand event of 10th International Yoga Day (IYD) – themed ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ – at the historic Chowk Fort in Surat today. On the occasion, the Minister participated in the Yoga sessions and expressed that Yoga is a unique means to make our life stress-free, healthy and joyful. He encouraged everyone to move forward on this sacred path to make life healthy, happy and harmonious, while bringing positive change in ourselves as well as in the society.