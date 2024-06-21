Amit Shah practices Yoga in Ahmedabad, extends greetings to all Yoga-lovers of the world

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today practiced Yoga in Ahmedabad, and greeted all the yoga-lovers in the country and the world.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said that today holds a special significance as the whole world is celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day. He said that in 2014, the country gave a historic mandate to make Shri Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India. He said that after becoming Prime Minister, when Shri Narendra Modi went to the United Nations General Assembly for the first time, he proposed to celebrate 21 June as International Yoga Day. Shri Shah said that Shri Narendra Modi by his proposal introduced our ancient science and the unique gift of our sages to the world leaders. He said that within a few days, more than 170 countries agreed to celebrate Yoga Day and from there on the whole world followed the path of Yoga.

The Union Home Minister said that India has given a lot to the entire world and humanity, and Yoga is the greatest gift and favour among all. He said that there is no science greater than Yoga to bring harmony between mind, body and soul and Yoga is the only medium to dive into the ocean of immense powers within our mind. Shri Shah said that there can be no better medium than Yoga to connect the powers within one’s mind with the soul and use it to pursue the path of the welfare of the world. Along with this, Yoga is also the solution to many diseases prevalent today. Shri Shah said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Yoga got a big platform for the entire humanity. He said that today the whole world is accepting, learning and teaching Yoga. He said that not only in India but millions of people all over the world have accepted Yoga wholeheartedly and have worked together to take it forward.

Shri Amit Shah said that with the support of all including the Gujarat government, around 1.25 crore people practiced yoga in the state this morning. He said that the Gujarat government has promoted yoga and also recognized it as a sport. Shri Shah said that Yoga is fulfilling the mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ enshrined in our Vedas. He said that on 21 June, Yoga is being practiced all across the world at some point of time or the other. Shri Shah said that through Yoga we can realise the ethos of selfless action with dedicated and continuous efforts. He said that continuous practice of Yoga is necessary to implement the mantra of welfare of the entire world.

The Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation said that only the knowledge given by our sages can take us forward. There can be no greater means than Yoga for our physical strength, peace of mind and expansion of imagination, concentration of the power of conscience and awakening of the collective energy of the entire country. Shri Shah said that by giving the gift of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi has hoisted the flag of Indian culture and knowledge all over the world.