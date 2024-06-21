Amit Shah e-inaugurates 30 Smart Schools constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Union Home minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today e-inaugurated 30 smart schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Many dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that the 30 smart schools have been developed by the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board at a cost of Rs 36 crore under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 brought by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that out of these, 9 smart schools are in Ghatlodiya assembly constituency, 10 in Vejalpur assembly constituency, 4 in Naranpura and 7 smart schools in Sabarmati, which have been inaugurated today. Shri Shah added that with the inauguration of these 30 smart schools, more than 10 thousand children will directly benefit from NEP and the lamp of knowledge and education will spread in their lives.

Shri Shah said that out of a total of 69 schools in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, 59 have become smart schools and the remaining schools will soon be upgraded. He said that skill development, vocational training, digital empowerment have been included in the curriculum of these smart schools. Along with this, practice of Mathematics, Science Laboratories, Future Classroom, 3-D Educational Charts, 3-D Painting and many other aspects of Indian Culture have also been included.

Union Home minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said that today he has come to Gujarat for the first time after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the Home Minister and the new Member of Parliament of Gandhinagar. He said that, during his visit here, his first program has been organized for the welfare of children of the lower and poor strata of the society. Shri Shah said that he will always be indebted to the people of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for backing him as their MP. He said that for the next five years, he will remain committed to make Gandhinagar the most developed parliamentary constituency ensuring progress and development in every field.

Shri Amit Shah recalled that 10 years ago in 2014, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had proposed in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that 21st June be celebrated as International Yoga Day. He said that this proposal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was supported by about 170 countries of the world and for the last 10 years, every year on 21st June, the whole world celebrates Yoga, which is the gift of our sages and saints. He said that millions of people of the world have made Yoga a part of their lifestyle.

Union Home Minister said that our sages have shown a scientific way to establish the connection of body, mind and soul of a person to God through the tangible activities of meditation, asanas and Pranayama through yoga. He stressed that the Yoga is the only medium to dive into the ocean of immense powers within our mind. Shri Shah said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has propagated yoga and its powers all over the world. He said that wherever the Sun rises on 21 June on the entire earth, the people living there start the work of achieving integration of their mind, body and soul through yoga.

Shri Amit Shah said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day, we should express our gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that he has paved the path for the welfare of the whole world through yoga. He added that the Gujarat government has also made many efforts to promote yoga and has done many things, e.g., forming a board, giving it a place in the academic curriculum etc.