More than 7.81 Crore additional rural households provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission

To enable every rural household in the country to have assured potable water through tap water connection by 2024, Government of India, in partnership with State Governments, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal since August, 2019.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, more than 7.81 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under the Mission. Thus, as on 30.01.2023, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, around 11.05 Crore (57%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise details are annexed.

To ensure the timely and successful implementation of the Mission, Government of India has been regularly reviewing the implementation with respective State governments. Regular review meetings at highest level including conferences, workshops, video conferences are held as well as field visits by multi-disciplinary team are taken up wherein States are advised to plan and expedite the implementation to achieve the goal in a time-bound manner.

For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard have been put in place. The JJM Dashboard has been developed whereby the information on the progress of the Mission at state, district and panchayat levels are provided in public domain. Provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Water being a State subject, steps for augmentation, conservation and efficient management of water resources are primarily undertaken by the respective State Governments. Under JJM, the water sources which include inter alia groundwater (open well, borewell, tube well, handpumps, etc.), surface water (river, reservoir, lake, pond, springs, etc.) and rainwater stored in small tanks are being used as sources for drinking water supply schemes. Details of individual projects/ schemes for rural water supply projects including water source for scheme are not maintained centrally.

Under the JJM Operational Guidelines States/ UTs are mandated to constitute Source Finding Committees who will review the water supply schemes for availability of potable water in adequate quantity in prescribed quality for the scheme design period.

In addition, provisions for taking up augmentation and strengthening of local & traditional drinking water sources in convergence with other schemes at village level viz. MGNREGS, 15th Finance Commission tied grants to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), State schemes, District Mineral Development Fund, CSR funds, community contribution, etc. have also been envisaged under the JJM.

District-wise fund allocations and details thereof are not maintained by this department centrally. However, details of Central fund allocated, fund drawn and fund utilization reported by the State of Kerala under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 (as on 30.01.2023) are as under:

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

Year Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Allocation Fund drawn by the State Total fund available Reported utilization 2019-20 2.58 248.76 101.29 103.87 62.69 57.23 2020-21 41.18 404.24 303.18 344.36 304.29 311.25 2021-22 40.07 1,804.59 1,353.44 1,394.17 957.44 1,059.57 2022-23 436.08 2,206.54 1,103.27 1,539.35 1,125.52 1,120.00

Source: JJM, IMIS

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

