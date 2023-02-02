Government of India implements Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household of the country including those in Andhra Pradesh, by 2024

The Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household of the country, including those in Andhra Pradesh, by 2024. The key features of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) are to make provision of potable water to every rural household through tap water connection at a service level of 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd), of prescribed quality (BIS:10500), on a regular and long-term basis. The details of present status of tap water to households, as reported by States/UTs, is provided State/ UT wise at Annex-I.7 States/UTs i.e., Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Dadra &Nagaer Haveli & Daman & Diu, have reported 100% coverage. The remaining States/UTs are also making all efforts to cover the remaining households within the Mission Period.

The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs. 3.60 lakh Crore out of which the Central share is Rs. 2.08 lakh Crore. The State-wise details of funds allocated and released under JJM are at Annex-II.

Number of steps have been taken to plan and implement JJM in the whole country, with speed, which inter alia, include joint discussion and finalization of annual action plan (AAP) of States/ UTs, regular review of implementation, workshops/ conferences/ webinars for capacity building and knowledge sharing, field visits by multi-disciplinary team, National wash experts, to provide technical support, etc. A detailed Operational Guideline for the implementation of JJM; Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats & VWSCs to provide safe drinking water in rural households and Guidelines on a special campaign to provide piped water supply in anganwadicentres, and schools etc., have been shared with States/ UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, to facilitate planning and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been put in place. Provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

State wise status of HHs with tap water connections as on 31st January, 2023 (Nos. in Lakhs) S.No. State Total Rural household Number of households provided with tap water connection % of total household with tap water connection 1 A & N Islands 0.62 0.62 100 2 Andhra Pradesh 95.18 65.37 68.69 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.22 1.57 70.66 4 Assam 67.22 28.90 42.99 5 Bihar 166.30 158.97 95.59 6 Chhattisgarh 50.08 19.04 38.01 7 D & N H and D & D 0.85 0.85 100 8 Goa 2.63 2.63 100 9 Gujarat 91.18 91.18 100 10 Haryana 30.41 30.41 100 11 Himachal Pradesh 17.09 16.70 97.7 12 Jammu & Kashmir 18.68 10.62 56.86 13 Jharkhand 61.19 18.32 29.94 14 Karnataka 101.18 62.00 61.28 15 Kerala 70.69 32.42 45.86 16 Ladakh 0.43 0.31 71.82 17 Madhya Pradesh 119.89 56.34 46.99 18 Maharashtra 146.73 106.44 72.54 19 Manipur 4.52 3.42 75.83 20 Meghalaya 6.35 2.87 45.19 21 Mizoram 1.33 0.98 74 22 Nagaland 3.66 2.20 60.15 23 Odisha 88.56 50.25 56.74 24 Puducherry 1.15 1.15 100 25 Punjab 34.26 34.24 99.96 26 Rajasthan 105.33 33.45 31.76 27 Sikkim 1.32 1.04 78.56 28 Tamil Nadu 125.51 74.03 58.99 29 Telangana 53.98 53.98 100 30 Tripura 7.42 4.34 58.52 31 Uttar Pradesh 262.67 75.98 28.92 32 Uttarakhand 14.94 10.80 72.29 33 West Bengal 182.63 54.68 29.94 Total 1,936.19 1,106.11 57.12

