Aggrieved air passengers can lodge their grievances through CPGRAMS and AirSewa Portal

The aggrieved air passengers can lodge their grievances through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), an online portal administered by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and AirSewa Portal managed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These grievances are taken up with the concerned airlines for redressal. If the petitioner is not satisfied with the resolution of grievance by airline, he/ she has option to file an appeal. Disposal of the grievances is monitored at various levels. Every airline appoints a nodal officer and an appellate authority and displays their contact details on their respective websites.

Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) Section 3 Air Transport Series M, Part II namely Refund of Airline Tickets to Passengers of Public Transport Undertakings states that in case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives. The airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 30 working days. Such grievances are also taken up with the airlines for resolution.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen.

(Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.