MoHUA celebrates Transformative Milestones in Urban Development on the 9th Anniversary of AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, and PMAY-U

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs commemorated today the 9th anniversary of three landmark initiatives: the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Smart Cities Mission, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U). These initiatives, launched on June 25, 2015, by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, have collectively transformed urban infrastructure and improved the quality of life for millions of residents across India.

Senior Officials of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs briefing media on progress of AMRUT, PMAY-U and Smart Cities Mission

While briefing the media on the occasion, Additional Secretary, AMRUT, Smt D Thara, and Joint Secretary, PMAY- Urban Shri Kuldeep Narayan, outlined the progress of the respective missions since their inception. Smt Thara emphasised on capacity building and involvement of women and youth in the implementation of AMRUT projects at the grassroots.

AMRUT: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Infrastructure

Since its inception, AMRUT has aimed to create infrastructure that directly improves service provision to citizens. AMRUT 2.0, an extension of the original mission, has made significant strides in water supply, sewerage management, and water body rejuvenation.

Key Achievements under AMRUT 2.0:

1. Extensive Project Implementation:

Total Projects: 8200

Total Project Cost: ₹182,583.07 Crores

2. Sector-wise Breakdown:

Water Supply: 3530 projects, ₹112,530.1 Crores

Sewerage and Septage Management: 562 projects, ₹63,790.57 Crores

Water Body Rejuvenation: 2709 projects, ₹5420.5 Crores

Parks Development: 1399 projects, ₹841.91 Crores

3. Initiatives and Programs:

AMRUT Mitra: Engagement of over 350 Women SHGs in water sector activities.

Shallow Aquifer Management Project: Enhanced green cover and urban flooding mitigation.

Youth Connect Programme: Significant student and faculty participation in studying water bodies.

PMAY-U: Realizing the Vision of ‘Housing for All

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 25th June 2015 with a vision of ‘Housing for All’. Under PMAY-U, all-weather pucca houses with all basic amenities are provided to eligible beneficiaries of urban India. In the nine years of its journey, PMAY-U has transformed the lives of millions of families for whom a pucca house was no less than a distant dream.

Key highlights of PMAY-U:

As on date, 114 Lakh have been grounded for construction while more than 84 Lakh houses have already been completed and delivered to beneficiaries. As on date out of committed Central Assistance of ₹2 lakh crore, ₹1.64 lakh core has been released. To empower young professionals and Middle- Income Group (MIG) to own a house, MIG was also added in a government housing scheme for the first time ever through the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical from 2017-2021. Under CLSS for EWS/LIG/MIG, an Interest subsidy of ₹ 58,868 crore has been approved for 25.04 lakh beneficiaries. The Mission adopts an inclusive approach, providing equal opportunity to all, irrespective of gender, caste, creed or religion and women empowerment forms the core of PMAY-U. PMAY-U promotes women empowerment by providing the ownership of houses in the name of female member or in joint name. Over 94 lakh houses have been provided under the name of women, thus giving them an identity of their own. Under PMAY-U, new construction technologies are being promoted at large scale. Light House Projects (LHPs) at six locations of the country, are the perfect example of promotion of affordable housing projects constructed using innovative technologies in less time and that can be further replicated in Indian context. The LHPs located in Chennai, Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow and Ranchi have already been inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister while in Agartala, the construction is in advanced stage. Apart from LHPs, Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) are also being promoted under the Mission. DHPs are model housing project built with new/alternate technologies and to promote use of such technologies, on-site orientation to practitioners in housing sector is also being provided. Aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, the sub-scheme of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) was launched in July 2020 under PMAY-U. Under two different models, ARHCs provide ease of living through access to dignified affordable rental housing for urban migrants/poor close to their workplace. The magnitude of investment in the Mission has propelled cascading effect on the economy due to its backward and forward linkages. It is estimated that investment under PMAY-U would has created more than 323 Lakh jobs in total, where 100 Lakh are direct and 223 Lakh are indirect. It is estimated that so far, construction activity under the Mission would have consumed approximately 55.7 million MT of cement and 12.6 million MT of Steel, providing a much-needed impetus for the economy. Further, on 10.06.2024 Government has resolved to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families. Accordingly, PMAY-Urban is being revamped to provide Assistance to 1 crore eligible urban families.

Smart Cities Mission: Advancing Urban Innovation and Technology

The Smart Cities Mission has been a beacon of urban transformation, enhancing the quality of life in 100 cities through over 8,000 innovative projects worth approximately ₹1.6 lakh crore.

The mission has attempted innovative ideas, since its inception, which include competition for selection amongst cities, use of city Special Purpose Vehicles as implementation agencies, sector-neutral, inclusive, stakeholder driven & bottom-up approach to project development/selection, large-scale use of technology/ digital solutions, tremendous community involvement etc. Each of the 100 cities have developed a diverse set of projects, many of which are very unique and being implemented for the first time, thus improving the city’s capabilities and experience and achieving larger transformation goals at the city level.

As on 25 June 2024, 7,160 projects worth ₹ 1,43,778 Crore had been completed and another 854 projects worth ₹ 20,392 crore are in advanced stages of completion. GOI has released ₹46,387 crore to 100 cities. 93% of released GOI funds have been utilized.

Key Achievements under Smart Cities Mission:

Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC): All 100 smart cities have operationalized ICCC, leveraging AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance city operations such as transport management, water supply, and solid waste management. Public Safety and Security: Over 76,000 CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed across 100 cities, bolstering city-wide crime monitoring efforts.

Installation of 1,884 emergency call boxes, 3,000 public address systems, and traffic enforcement systems have significantly improved public safety. Water Supply: More than 6,800 kms of water supply system being monitored through SCADA, reducing the non-revenue water and leakages. Solid Waste Management: Around 4,800 vehicles across 50+ smart cities have been RFID enabled for Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) to improve solid waste management in addition to innovative technologies deployed to improve Route Management, Collection and Daily Management, etc. Streetlights: More than 50 Lakhs Solar/LED Streetlights have been installed and over 89,000 kms of underground electricity cabling constructed. Mobility Solutions: Development of 12,300 kms of smart roads and 2500+ kms of cycle tracks, alongside the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), has streamlined traffic operations and journey times. Affordable Housing and Community Development: 44,054 Dwelling Units constructed, and 6,312 number of rooms built in community housing projects like Rain Basera, Hostel (non-educational), night shelters etc. Vibrant Public Spaces:

More than 1,300 parks, green spaces and lakefront/riverfront promenade developed/ being developed.

Smart Solutions:

9,754 number of WiFi hotspot locations created, and more than 76,000 CCTV cameras installed.

Education:

6,855 numbers of smart classrooms have been developed and 40 numbers of Digital Library developed.

Health:

308 e-health centers and clinics have been developed (without dedicated beds) and 255 numbers of health ATMs installed.

Economic Hubs:

37 incubation centers/skill development centers developed and over 50 market redevelopment projects completed.

PPP:

51 cities have successfully developed 200 projects with Public Private Partnership (PPP) worth around ₹ 10,000 crores.

Climate Resilience: