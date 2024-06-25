Workshop Led by Rajiv Ranjan Singh to Guide States and UTs in Preparing for 21st Livestock Census

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh inaugurated workshop today to strategize and empower the States and Union Territories (UTs) for preparation of 21st Livestock Census at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian were also present. The mobile application developed for 21st Livestock Data collection also launched by the Union Minister in the workshop.

Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh underscored the importance of the livestock sector to India’s economy and food security. He called for meticulous planning and execution of the census, stressing that the data gathered would play a crucial role in shaping future initiatives and addressing challenges in the sector. Union Minister informed that the workshop aimed at ensuring a coordinated and efficient approach to the upcoming census scheduled during September-December 2024.

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel addressed the workshop and highlighted the need for comprehensive training and capacity building at the grassroots level. He acknowledged the efforts of the department in organizing such a strategic workshop and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the training sessions to enhance their understanding and capabilities.

Shri George Kurian emphasized the integration of sustainable practices within the livestock sector. He pointed out that the census data would contribute to the National Indicator Framework of Sustainable Development Goals, thereby aligning with broader national and global sustainability targets.

Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying highlighted the importance of this workshop in her address, underscoring the department’s commitment to leveraging technology for accurate and efficient data collection. She emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the 21st Livestock Census, which will play a critical role in shaping the future policies and programs of the Animal Husbandry sector and urged them to leverage the latest technologies to ensure the success of the census.

The workshop included detailed sessions on the methodologies and guidelines for the 21st Livestock Census, training on the mobile application and dashboard software, and an open house discussion for addressing queries and concerns.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying conducted a comprehensive workshop to strategize and empower the States and Union Territories (UTs) for preparation of 21st Livestock Census. The workshop featured a series of sessions beginning with a brief description of the 21st Livestock Census by the Animal Husbandry Statistics Division, followed by a detailed presentation from ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) on the breed details of species to be covered in the census. The importance of accurate breed identification was emphasized, which is crucial for producing precise statistics used in various livestock sector programs and for the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

