MoHUA rolls out Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao initiative under SBM-U 2.0

Come monsoon and the challenges of cleanliness and sanitation are heightened. With this increases the prevalence of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. Recognizing the critical importance of proactive measures to mitigate health risks associated with monsoon, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), introduces the Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao (SABB) (1st July to 31st Aug., 2024) initiative. This initiative seeks to enhance the preparedness of Urban Local Bodies, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and heightened health risks during the months of June to August.

Aligning with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s ‘STOP Diarrhoea Campaign’- ‘Diarrhoea ki Roktham, Safai aur ORS se rakhen apna dhyaan’, the initiative seeks a collaborative effort among various line Ministries and Departments and inter-sectoral convergence to deal with the multifaceted challenges associated with cleanliness and diseases during the monsoon season. The need of the hour is to ensure a comprehensive approach through various initiatives around cleanliness and sanitation in the ULBs.

The Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao initiative calls for comprehensive interventions focusing on swachhata, advocacy and inter-departmental convergence to be implemented by all ULBs. The key elements of the campaign will include special cleanliness drives, collection and transportation of waste, regular cleaning of all community and public toilets, sanitation and hygiene facilities for children, adequate sampling of water quality, supply of safe drinking water, maintenance of water works and planning for IEC and door-to-door mobilization. The initiative also envisages rapid assessments to identify high-risk areas, adoption of Protect Prevent Treat Strategy (PPTS) and coordination & monitoring.

The pre-monsoon and monsoon preparedness activities for 8 weeks will comprise various launching events on Diarrhoea management, drives to ensure visibly higher order of cleanliness, training local communities, organizations, and govt. officials on water management, sanitation, and hygiene, awareness, care and facilities of all sanitation workers and partnering with local NGOs, community groups, and private sector to reinforce hygiene and sanitation messages will be initiated. The focus will be on community involvement and public awareness, community engagement and education, rainwater harvesting, post-monsoon maintenance planning & integration.