Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said time has come to listen to the voice of the nature

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that due to climate change various calamities have to be faced. He said, time has come to listen to the voice of the nature.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been taking up various measures in order to stop the ill-effects of climate change.

As part of this, to create a prosperous environment “Majhi Vasundhara (My Earth) Abhiyan 2.0 is being implemented in the local bodies of the state. Local organisations, divisional and district -level officials who have done stupendous work were honoured today on the occasion of World Environment Day by the Chief Minister.

He said, development must take place but by maintaining the environment and simultaneously it should move towards sustainability.