BJP suspended spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party over their controversial remarks

New Delhi: The BJP today suspended spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party over their controversial remarks against a particular community.

Member Secretary of Central Disciplinary Committee of the party, Om Pathak in a letter said, they have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of constitution of BJP.

Earlier in the day, the party had asserted that it is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said the party does not promote such people or philosophy.

In a statement, Mr. Singh said the BJP respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. He added that during thousands of years of history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished.

The BJP leader added that India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of their choice and to honour and respect every religion.

Mr. Singh also said, as India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, the party is committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, and all enjoy the fruits of growth and development.