New Delhi: Chardham and Hemkunt Sahib Yatra are going on in full swing. Over 15 lakh devotees have visited Chardham and Hemkunt Sahib in the state since the commencement of the yatra this year.

More than 5-5 lakh pilgrims have worshiped in Badri-Kedar Dham so far. Meanwhile, 136 pilgrims died due to ill health