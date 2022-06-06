Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes World Environment Day

Kalinganagar : In line with the theme declared by the United Nations of ‘#OnlyOneEarth’ and reiterating its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel Kalinganagar observed World Environment Day with a mass plantation drive within its plant premises at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday.

As part of the celebrations, a total of 5000 saplings were planted at various locations inside the plant premises. Apart from mass plantation, to create awareness on environmental sustainability, drawing competitions amongst school children along with awareness session and quiz competition among employees were also organised as part of the celebrations earlier in the week. The winners of the various competitions were awarded with certificates and gifts. Apart from this, 1000 fruit bearing saplings were also distributed among the School children during the drawing competitions.

It may be noted here that the celebrations would continue throughout the month of June, which is being observed as ‘Sustainability Month’ across Tata Steel. As part of the month-long celebrations, a beeline of activities has been planned that includes awareness campaigns, webinars and online quizzes on the theme ‘Be Earth Smart’.