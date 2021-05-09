Madhya Pradesh: Fully-equipped Covid Care Centers will be started in Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Seoni and Narsinghpur

Bhopal: Union Minister for Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has said that well-equipped Covid Care Centers will be set up in Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Seoni and Narsinghpur districts of Madhya Pradesh, with oxygen lines, oxygen concentrators and ventilators through MOIL Company. Also, 11 PSA oxygen plants will be set up soon in Madhya Pradesh. Additional cryogenic oxygen tankers will also be provided to the state. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan were holding talks with the concerned officials through video conferencing from Mantralaya today. Cooperatives Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria was also present.



Oxygen concentrators on every bed



CCC’s of 100 beds in Mandla district, 100-bed in Balaghat, 50-bed in Dindori, 60-bed in Seoni and 40-bed in Narsinghpur, are being set up with high capacity oxygen concentrators on every bed and oxygen facility. In addition, total 50 ventilators will also be installed.



25 MT bottling plant in Bina also



Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that a bottling plant will also be started in Bina, which will fill 25 MT per day in oxygen cylinder. Two oxygen plants of 91 MT each have been tested and commissioned for oxygen availability in Bina.



All PSA plants will be installed by June



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 11 PSA oxygen plants will get started in the state by the month of June. Union Minister Shri Pradhan said that some of these plants will be completed in May itself. These plants are being set up at Dewas, Dhar, Mandla, Hoshangabad, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sidhi, Bhind, Rajgarh and Shajapur.



Big help to Madhya Pradesh



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Union Minister Shri Pradhan is providing big help to Madhya Pradesh during Covid crisis. A well-equipped Covid Care Center is coming up in Bina. Oxygen plants, bottling plants are being started and Covid Care Centers and other facilities are being provided in Madhya Pradesh through companies like MOIL and GAIL. Shri Pradhan is a member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.





