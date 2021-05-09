Supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) through Oxygen Express starts at Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar: The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar Plant through Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express started today. The Oxygen Train with seven cryogenic containers, carried 132 tons of liquid medical oxygen from Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha to Delhi. This is the first Oxygen Express to carry LMO from the Kalinganagar Plant of Tata Steel. The train, with seven empty cryogenic containers had reached the Kalinganagar plant yesterday. Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar Plant has already supplied 3630 tons of liquid oxygen by road to various states of India including Odisha.

In view of the challenges for transportation of medical oxygen amidst the prevailing second wave of Covid-19 in the country, Indian Railways has started the Oxygen Express initiative to ensure faster and timely supply of medical oxygen from one part of the country to another.

Responding to the National urgency, Tata Steel is supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to hospitals in various States (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Delhi) through its manufacturing units in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and Dhenkanal. On May 8, 2021, the company had supplied more than 1300 tons of LMO from its various plants.

In Odisha, under the guidance of both Central and State governments and support from respective district administrations, Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar Plant in Jajpur district and Tata Steel BSL’s Plant located in Dhenkanal are actively engaged in the efforts and on a daily basis oxygen from these plants are being dispatched to the designated States.

The well-equipped Tata Steel Medica Covid Hospital with ICU facility, located at Duburi in Jajpur district, is fully functional and is catering to patients of Jajpur and nearby districts. Funded by the company, the 200-bed Tata Covid Hospital in Sitalapalli of Ganjam with 55 ICU beds with ventilators has been handed over to the district administration to be run under their guidance by M/s Hi-Tech Hospitals.