Odisha: Three persons arrested by Kujanga police for impersonating journalists

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: Three drunken persons posing themselves as journalists were arrested by Kujanga police on Saturday on charges of misbehaving, assaulting and airing lewd comments to cops at police station. Moreover police have seized a SUV used for the crime, few wine and water bottles, disposable glasses as well as few lip-smacking eatable items stored inside the vehicle recovered.

The threesome accused persons were identified as Sangram Keshari Patnaik,Gagan Swain and Pankaj Mohapatra all hailing from Rahama area under Kujanga block, the trio were barked to Kujanga police station posing themselves as journalists working for web channel and newspaper.

According to police informed that the three persons riding a SUV reached at Kujanga police station on Saturday night and asked meeting IIC. The constable Jagannath Killo who guarding police station was told them Madam IIC was busy in works in her chamber, she declined meeting them.

The Constable response created furor, then trio alleged trespassers started scolding IIC in filthy language including other police personnel and vowed against police ignoring scribes when they have come to police station for a work.

As situation turned violate police picked up three persons and sent to Kujanga hospital for medical examination and apprehended at police station later forwarded to Kujanga court, informed police.

According to reports said that the alleged persons had approached Kujanga police station seeking a loudspeaker permission on Friday, the lady IIC Paro Tudu declined granting loudspeaker permission amid ongoing Covid shut down, and then the enraged persons by impersonating journalists had come to police station on Saturday convincing IIC for their works.

While police did not tolerate unruly behaviors these three men showed at police station, later arrested slapping against them section 341, 294, 323,353,506,420 and 34 IPC and forwarded to court on Saturday, while Kujanga court heard the case virtually and reserved delivering order on May 12, meanwhile they sent to Kujanga jail, informed Kujanga police sttaion IIC Madam Tudu.

Related