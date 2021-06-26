Madhya Pradesh Environment Minister Dang undertakes 60 km cycle tour for environment and vaccination public awareness

Bhopal: Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang along with N.C.C. cadets on Friday morning participated in 60 kms of public awareness cycle rally from Mandsaur to Neemuch for environment protection and Covid-19 vaccination. During his four-and-a-half hour cycle tour, Shri Dang appealed to people from place to place to plant saplings during monsoon, protect the environment and get Covid vaccination. Shri Dang paid homage by garlanding the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Malhargarh.



The cycle rally was inaugurated in Mandsaur in the morning by Minister Shri Dang along with MP Shri Sudhir Gupta and MLA Shri Yashpal Singh Sisodia. Shri Dung explained to the people in different villages like Pipliya Mandi, Malhargarh, Hingoria Balaji etc. about the benefits of vaccination to human life and to the environment by planting more and more trees. He said that by vaccination we will be able to get rid of corona, while by planting more and more saplings, oxygen will be available in abundance in the atmosphere. MLA Shri Dilip Singh Parihar welcomed the cycle rally in Neemuch. Shri Dang also participated in his prescheduled programmes after the rally.

Related