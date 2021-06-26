Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane calls on Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya

Shimla: Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane during his tour of Himachal Pradesh called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan today. In this courtesy call, he held detailed discussions on various issues related to the development of border areas of Himachal Pradesh.



During the discussion with the Chief of Army Staff the Governor stressed on infrastructure development in border areas of the State with China. He said that the Army had an important role in the development of roads, helipads and other infrastructure. The youth from villages adjoining the border were migrating towards the cities for employment opportunities which was a matter of great concern and we need to explore possibilities of self-employment and employment at the local level.



Shri Dattatraya said that Jawans from almost every household of the lower belt of Himachal Pradesh were serving in the Indian army and the number of ex-servicemen was also quite high. He also raised the issue of Walker hospital at Shimla with the Chief of Army Staff.



General Naravane said that he had also served in ARTRAC in Shimla and considered Himachal as his old home and was always delighted to visit this place. He said that the Indian Army was capable of giving befitting reply to every nefarious attempt of the enemy. As far as the border with China was concerned, talks were going on and there was nothing to worry about. The army was on full alert and adequate man and machinery had been deployed on our side, he said.



He said that a plan had been prepared by the Army for construction of roads in the border areas during the next five to ten years which would help in development of these areas and migration of youth could also be checked.



General Naravane said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among the youth for the army and a large number of them were willing to join the army. The efforts were on to give representation to every district of the country in the army. He assured that efforts would be made to start Walker hospital in Shimla at the earliest.



He said that army was following a strict protocol as a result of which the Corona cases among the army personnel posted on the border were negligible. The extensive testing was being done for the pandemic and the soldiers returning back from leave period were being tested twice and it was also being ensured that they complete quarantine period of 14 days.



General Naravane also expressed concern over narco-terrorism in the border areas and said that the local administration was doing better in this direction. He said that women officers were already working in the army but now recruitment has also been started up to the core of military police and the response was encouraging.



The Army Chief also planted a sapling of Chinar (Platanus orientalis) in the Raj Bhavan complex.

