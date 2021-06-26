Madhya Pradesh Covid Care Centres setting examples, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Central government has been providing continuous assistance to Madhya Pradesh for Covid Care Center, oxygen, injection, medicines etc. for Corona control and treatment. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is providing the required number of vaccines to the state and we are getting more and more vaccine doses administered in the state. Madhya Pradesh has set a record for administering maximum number of vaccines in a day. This is Modi Vaccine, it is not just a dose, but it is life itself. Every person in the state is being vaccinated and protected from Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste have played a commendable role in setting up Covid Care Centers and providing other facilities to Madhya Pradesh. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to both the ministers”. They have not only provided 100 bedded Covid Care Center in Mandla but have also gifted 100 such centres in Balaghat, 60 in Seoni, 50 in Dindori, 40 in Narsinghpur and 30 bedded Covid Care Center in Nainpur. A hospital was built near the refinery in Bina to facilitate oxygen supply. These Covid Care Centers (if there is a third wave of Corona in the state) will prove to be a milestone in Corona treatment.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today virtually dedicated 100 bedded Covid Care Center constructed by MOIL (Manganese Ore India Limited) at Mandla. Union Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste was present on the occasion. Union Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Shri Prabhuram Choudhary was also virtually present in the programme.



Madhya Pradesh presented a model in the country in Covid control



Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Madhya Pradesh has presented an ideal in the country in Covid control. Here, Covid control with public participation is commendable. Now Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has made vaccination a mass movement in Madhya Pradesh. Vaccination is being done at a fast pace in Madhya Pradesh. He lauded the state government for adopting an effective strategy for vaccinations, oxygen management, availability of Remdesivir etc., Corona treatment, ideal system of home isolation and micro-containment zones.



Congratulations to all for the construction of Covid Hospital



Union Minister Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste felicitated the team of MOIL including Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for the construction of Covid Care Center in the district. He said that MOIL is sponsoring setting up of Covid Care Centers at many places in the state.



Support for construction of Covid Hospital in Bina, Budhni and Bhopal



Health Minister Shri Prabhuram Choudhary said that Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has extended support in the construction of Covid hospitals in Bina, Budhni and Bhopal. For this he deserves to be lauded. Member of Parliament Smt. Sampatia Uikey said that the people of the district would get better health facilities with the construction of the Covid Care Centers.

