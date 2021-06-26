Madhya Pradesh city Indore bags first position in Smart City Awards Contest-2020

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Indore for bagging the first position overall, 11 awards to 5 smart cities of the state and Madhya Pradesh for ranking second in the category of states in the India Smart City Awards Contest-2020. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh has also appreciated the entire staff for this remarkable achievement. He has also congratulated the administration and local people of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and Sagar for this achievement. Surat has also got bagged the first position along with Indore.



On completion of six years of Smart City Mission, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of ‘India Smart City Contest-2020’ in a programme organized through virtual meet.



Project Award



Built Environment Theme – Indore bagged first position for 56 shop projects.



Sanitation Theme – Indore, along with Tirupati city, bagged the first position in Municipal Waste Management System theme.



Culture Theme – Indore got first place for Conservation of Built Heritage and Gwalior got third place for Digital Museum.



Economy Theme – Indore got the first position for Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism.



Urban Environment Theme – Bhopal bags first position for Clean Energy with Chennai.



Innovation Award



Indore bagged the first position for the Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism in the Innovation Idea Award theme.



City ​​ award



Indore got first place and Jabalpur got third place in Round 1 Cities. Sagar got second place in Round 3 Cities.





