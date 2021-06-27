Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says that PM Modi is clearing myths and also getting free vaccines administered

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that our visionary and popular Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is not only giving protection to every person above 18 from Corona by administering free vaccines, but is also removing confusion regarding vaccine from the minds of people in the country.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there was confusion about vaccination in Dularia village of Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, people were scared. Prime Minister Shri Modi directly interacted with the people there through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and explained to them in simple language. Ever since, people are getting vaccinated enthusiastically in the village. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi for this.



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today interacted with two persons, Shri Rajesh Hirawe and Shri Kishori Lal Durve of Dularia village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and Shri Ramlotan Kushwaha of Satna, under the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.



Vaccine has been made after 24×7 hard work of scientists



During the discussion with Prime Minister Shri Modi, Shri Rajesh Hirawe and Shri Kishori Lal Durve said that there was a lot of confusion in their village regarding the vaccine that it causes fever and even death. Prime Minister Shri Modi explained that the vaccine, which is completely safe has been made after the 24×7 hard work of many scientists of the world. Hence all must get vaccinated without any confusion.



Me and my mother have taken both doses



Prime Minister Shri Modi told in the conversation that he himself and his 100-year-old mother have taken both the doses of the vaccine. Slight fever after getting the vaccine is normal, and one recovers soon. The vaccine does not cause any harm to the body. Vaccine is the Suraksha Chakra against Corona.



You may take my name and say that the vaccine is safe



Prime Minister Shri Modi told Shri Rajesh and Shri Kishorilal that “Tell the villagers by taking my name that I have been vaccinated and have told that the vaccine is completely safe and gives protection from corona, so all must get vaccinated.”



Get yourself vaccinated and inspire others too



After Prime Minister Shri Modi advice, the people of Dularia village said that now our confusion regarding the vaccine has been cleared, now we will also get the vaccine vaccinated and others will also be vaccinated.



I will wait for your letter



Prime Minister Shri Modi asked Shri Rajesh and Shri Kishorilal to inform him when vaccination is completed in Dularia village. I will wait for your letter, he said.



Two ways to avoid the polymorphic Corona



Prime Minister Shri Modi said that Corona is a polymorphic disease, which comes in different forms. There are two ways to avoid this disease. The first is to follow Covid protocol completely and the second to get vaccinated. Wearing a mask, keeping a distance, washing hands repeatedly with soap etc. under Corona protocol is must. We have to follow to protect ourselves, our family and all the countrymen.



Medicinal properties in every plant



Prime Minister Shri Modi also interacted with Shri Ramlotan Kushwaha of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Shri Ramlotan has maintained a native museum in his house, with a collection of thousands of medicinal plants and seeds of plants etc. Prime Minister Shri Modi appreciated this work of Ramlotan. He said that every plant around us has medicinal properties. Let us recognize them and inform others about it as well.

Related