Odisha government announces major reshuffle in IAS cadre officers, appoints Prem Chandra Chaudhary as new CEO of Western Odisha Developmemt Council (WODC)

Bhubaneswar : In a major IAS reshuffle , as many as 19 IAS cadre officers have been transferred and appointed at various other departments by Odisha government and with this Prem Chandra Chaudhary takes charge as the new CEO of Western Odisha Developmemt Council (WODC) as well as Suresh Kumar Vashishth of 1998 batch IAS officials, have been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment Department here on Sunday.

Besides, 2008 batch IAS, Bhupendra Singh Poonia was appointed as the Managing Director of IPICOL replacing 2003 batch IAS Jawale Nitin Bhanudas who will be sent on an inter-state deputation to Maharashtra. Poonia will hold additional charge of Additional Secretary of Industries Department and ED of IDCO. while, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha takes charge as State Project Director OSEPA and will also remain in additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School.