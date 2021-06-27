“Madhya Pradesh leads in covid vaccination”- says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has become a leader in vaccination with the inspiration and cooperation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. On June 21, more than 86 lakh people got the vaccine in the country simultaneously. On the same day in Madhya Pradesh also more than 16 lakh people were vaccinated. Madhya Pradesh had about 20 percent participation in vaccination as compared to other states. This is the result of the determination of the people of the state and the efficiency of the frontline workers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the pace of vaccination is increasing continuously in the entire country due to the resolute leadership and constant encouragement of Prime Minister Shri Modi.



126 got vaccine in Dularia village



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the nation is blessed to have Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who is dedicated and determined to achieve the goal. His inspiration has created a healthy competition-like environment for vaccination in all the states. Due to the inspiration given by Prime Minister Shri Modi in kind and simple words, 126 people of village Dularia in Betul district have got the vaccine. Along with this, other people of the village have also agreed to get the vaccine. The process of vaccination is being done by the local administration and the health department.



Enthusiasm awakens with confidence in vaccine



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the result of faith and enthusiasm shown by the people of the state towards the vaccine in the vaccination campaign is that the record of vaccination has been set every day in the campaign. On the first day of the mega campaign, 16 lakh 95 thousand people in Madhya Pradesh, on the second day more than 11 lakh, on the third day more than 7 lakh and on the fourth day of the campaign, 10 lakh people got the vaccine for protection from corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the public’s confidence in the vaccine has increased in the state. Those people who came forward with self-motivation and played the role of motivator for public awareness also played an important role in this achievement. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has thanked all the sections who have become partners in the vaccination mega campaign.



Nearly 1.75 crore people have been vaccinated



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that till now about 1.75 crore population of the state has been provided with a shield of protection from corona by applying vaccine. Of these among healthcare workers and frontline workers, 10 lakh 24 thousand have received the first dose and 67 thousand 30 have received the second dose in. Similarly, in the youth of 18 to 44 years, 83 lakh 30 thousand have received the first dose and 13 lakh 95 thousand have received the second dose. In the third category of people above the age of 45 years, 80 lakh 90 thousand have received the first dose and 15 lakh 44 thousand have received the second dose of the vaccine. Vaccination work will continue in the state.



People admit that vaccine is important to save lives



To make the vaccination campaign a success, a positive environment was created in the entire state. Public participation was also ensured in this. While ensuring proper arrangements at the centres set up for vaccination, care was also taken that the people coming to the centre should not face any problem. A woman who came to the vaccination center in Bhopal to get the vaccine said that keeping in mind the safety of myself and my daughter, I have got the vaccine. Kumari Shweta Srivastava, a resident of Dhawari in Satna district, says that in the vaccination campaign, I have got the first dose of the vaccine. She appealed to all the youth to get the vaccine for protection of life. Mohammad Farooq of Bhopal fulfilled his responsibility by getting the vaccine. He also inspired others and explained the importance of vaccination. Savita of Bhopal is also very happy and feeling safe after getting vaccinated. Shri Shabbir Khan, Manager of District Co-operative Union Maryadit Shajapur, also got corona vaccine administered and said that vaccination is the only way to prevent corona.

