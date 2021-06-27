Madhya Pradesh CM plants Rudraksha sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling of Rudraksha in Smart City Park today as part of his resolve to plant one sapling every day and performed Jalabhishek.



Rudraksha is a symbol of faith



Rudraksha is a symbol of faith and is considered a sacred tree. Garlands of its fruit are also worn. It is widely believed that Rudraksha originated from the water drops in the eyes of Lord Shankar. Rudraksha is the boon of Shiva, which was revealed by Lord Shankar to overcome the physical sorrows of the world. Wearing Rudraksha gives positive energy. Rudraksha is also put on for chanting mantras. Its seeds are mainly used as ornaments and garlands in India and Nepal. Rudraksha is mainly found in the Himalayan regions. Rudraksha is also found in sufficient quantity in the forests of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Haridwar, Garhwal and Dehradun. Rudraksha is also found in Gangotri and Yamunotri regions. Besides, Rudraksha trees can be seen in Nilgiris and Mysore in South India and also in Karnataka and Rameshwaram.





