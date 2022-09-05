SRINAGAR, : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the 528th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Udasin Acharya Bhagwan Shri Chandraji Maharaj at Srinagar.

The Lt Governor paid obeisance at Udasin Acharya Bhagwan Shri Chandraji Maharaj Temple and prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for all.

We must follow the high ideals and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Chandraji Maharaj to lead a virtuous life and dedicate ourselves towards the welfare of the society, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also participated in the ceremonial rituals performed to mark the birth anniversary of Acharya Maharaj.

Mahant Swami Prem Vivekanand Udasin; Swami Amrit Das, Secretary Shri Chandra Chinar Bada Akhara Udasin Trust and members of the Udasin Trust; saints; religious leaders and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

Sh DC Raina, Member, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Mohd. Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar were also present.