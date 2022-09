New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter V. O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth Anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Tributes to the great V. O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary. Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle. He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant. His ideals continue to inspire us.”