Odisha reports 179 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 179 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 4th Sept
New Positive Cases: 179
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 105
Local contacts: 74
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 8
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 4
13. Jajpur: 6
14. Jharsuguda: 4
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Keonjhar: 1
18. Khurda: 36
19. Koraput: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 6
21. Nawarangpur: 18
22. Nayagarh: 14
23. Nuapada: 3
24. Puri: 6
25. Rayagada: 3
26. Sambalpur: 4
27. Sonepur: 5
28. Sundargarh: 27
29. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 195
Cumulative tested: 33245663
Positive: 1328644
Recovered: 1317687
Active cases: 1723