Odisha reports 179 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 179 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 4th Sept

New Positive Cases: 179

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 105

Local contacts: 74

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 8

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 4

13. Jajpur: 6

14. Jharsuguda: 4

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 36

19. Koraput: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 6

21. Nawarangpur: 18

22. Nayagarh: 14

23. Nuapada: 3

24. Puri: 6

25. Rayagada: 3

26. Sambalpur: 4

27. Sonepur: 5

28. Sundargarh: 27

29. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 195

Cumulative tested: 33245663

Positive: 1328644

Recovered: 1317687

Active cases: 1723