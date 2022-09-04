Home Guard Jawans to be provided 12 month duty in a year without a break : CM

New Delhi : The jawans of Home Guards would be provided 12 month duty in a year without a break. This was announced by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the State level function of Home Guard jawans organized by State Home Guards Welfare Association, Himachal Pradesh at Sundernagar in Mandi district today.

Chief Minister said that there were about 8,000 Home Guard jawans in total 12 battalions in the State. He said that the Home Guard personnels were posted as assistants to the police in all the districts and work as an emergency force in case of any kind of emergency. He said that Home Guard was established in 1946 in Bombay province to assist other security agencies including the police and the army for the safety of civilians in case of any emergency. He said that after the country became independent, the Home Guard organization was reorganized in 1962 and since then, Home Guard personnels were serving in different states and union territories.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Home Guard organization was also established in Himachal Pradesh in 1962 with the objective of inculcating the spirit of service, courage and patriotism among the citizens and for maintaining law and order and socio-economic improvement of the State.

Chief Minister said that the State Government has made a respectable increase in the honorarium of Home Guard jawans. He said that about three months back, the State Government has decided to increase the daily honorarium of Home Guard jawans from Rs 675 to Rs 883 per day which has benefitted thousands of home guards of the state. He said that the honorarium of Home Guard jawans which was Rs. 20,258 per month has now increased to Rs. 26,492 per month after this increase. He said that the State Government was spending Rs. three crore per month and Rs.34 crore per annum on post-increment honorarium to Home Guard jawans.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission have been implemented for all the employees, which has benefited lakhs of employees of the State. He said that the State Government has also recently taken the decision to give arrears from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2021. He said that in case the Home Guard jawans posted outside the district or the state, then daily allowance is given at the rate of Rs. 60 per day. He said that by implementing the new pay scale, remuneration allowance has also increased to the Home Guard jawans. He said that according to the new salary formula, 31 per cent DA on basic salary and Rs 30 washing allowance was also included.

Chief Minister said that the State Government has also increased the rank allowance of Home Guards posted on Honorary Posts in the Home Defence Department and rank allowance has been increased from Company Commander to Section Leader. He said that now the Company Commander would get Rs. 50 per day instead of Rs. 30, Senior Platoon Commander and Platoon Commander Rs. 40 instead of Rs. 24, Havildar Rs. 30 instead of Rs.18 and section leader Rs. 20 rank allowance per day instead of Rs.12 per day.

Home Guards Welfare Association presented a cheque of Rs. 1.51 lakh to the Chief Minister for Chief Minister Relief Fund on the occasion.

MLA Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal said that the State Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured welfare of every section of the society and employees of the State have been provided all their dues well in time.

State President Home Guards Welfare Association, Himachal Pradesh Durga Dass welcomed the Chief Minister on the occasion.

MLA Balh Inder Singh Gandhi, Chairman MILKFED Nihal Chand Sharma, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, APMC Mandi Chairman Dalip Thakur, Superintendent of Police Mandi Shalini Agnihotri, Commandant Home Guards Mandi Bhupinder Singh were present on the occasion among others.

