Jagat Hazarika chairs a workshop cum training on Pilot Survey of 21st Livestock Census today at Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Smt. Alka Upadhyaya addressed a workshop cum training on Pilot Survey of 21st Livestock Census through message.

A workshop cum training on Pilot Survey of 21st Livestock Census organized today at Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh under the Chairpersonship Shri Jagat Hazarika Advisor Animal Husbandry Statistics Division of DAHD, Govt. of India with the senior officers of States/UTs and certain members of Technical Committee constituted for 21st Livestock Census.

The 21st Livestock Census is due in 2024 and will be conducted in participation of all the States/UTs during the period of Sept-Dec, 2024 with the use of mobile technology and further transmitting the data online. The enumeration will be done in all villages and urban wards. Various species of animals (cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, pony, mule, donkey, camel, dog, rabbit and elephant), poultry birds (fowl, duck and other poultry birds) possessed by the households, household enterprises and non-household enterprises will be counted at their site, breed-wise with their age, sex.

Since breed-wise data of animals will also be collected, ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) presented the State wise latest breed list for various species and also highlighted the technique to identify the breed in the field.

Apart from the uses of statistics produced from Livestock Census for implementation of various programme of Livestock Sector, it is also used for National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Shri Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (Statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, Shri B. P. Mishra, Director, ICAR-NBAGR, Sh. V. P. Singh, Director DAHD Govt. of India, Shri Anil Chandra Deori, Director, Govt. of Assam, Dr. Danjan Longri, Director, AHV & DD Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr.(Mrs.) F. S. Thakar, Director, Govt. of Gujrat, Dr. Manjunath S. Palegar, Director, Govt. of Karnatka, Shri R. N. Singh, Director, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Dr. Hana Tama, District Nodal Officer Govt. of A.P. and other Senior Members of Union and State Governments were present in the occasion.