H.D. Kumaraswamy holds review meeting with officials of Ministry of Heavy Industries

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy conducted a review meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry, here today. Secretary, Heavy Industries, Shri Kamran Rizvi and other senior officers were present during the meeting.

During the meeting the minister was presented an overview of the ministry and was apprised about various ongoing schemes and activities of the ministry. Major issues discussed during the meeting include boosting exports, promoting sustainability, job creation, and enhancing workforce skills. The discussions were insightful and forward thinking.