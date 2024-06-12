Rajiv Ranjan Singh chairs a Briefing Meeting at New Delhi today

Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh has chaired a Briefing Meeting at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi today on 12th June 2024. Shri (Prof.) S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, and Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, FAHD were also present during the briefing meeting, which took place after assuming the Charge of the Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, yesterday.

Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary (AHD), has briefed all the activities of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, by giving an overview of the livestock sector in the country. During the meeting, the divisional heads of the department briefed the ongoing schemes and programs led by the department. The Officials apprised the Ministers on the progress of the current activities.

The meeting was attended by Shri Sanjiv Kumar, AS&FA, Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, (CDD/CE&P), Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Dr. O.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary (NLM/PC), Shri Binod Kumar, Chief Controller of Accounts, Ms. Sarita Chauhan, Joint Secretary (LH), Shri G. N. Singh, Joint Secretary, (Admin/Trade/GC/IC) and Dr. Suparna Sharma Pachouri, Joint Secretary, (GC/PC/Parliament).