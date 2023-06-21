Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organizes ‘Yog’ event to celebrate 9th International Day of Yoga in Pokhara

Kathmandu: The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, in association with Pokhara Metropolitan City, Nepal Tourism Board, and Patanjali Yogpeeth Nepal organized a Yog event to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga at Rangshala in Pokhara. This year’s theme of International Yoga Day is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family’.

The Minister of Culture, Civil Aviation and Tourism Mr Sudan Kirati, Chief Minister of Gandaki Surinder Pandey, Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City GNR.

Dhana Raj Acharya and over 1000 yoga enthusiasts from the region participated in the event.

Chief Minister Pandey said that the whole world had accepted yoga for mental peace, and happiness, and as a medium of peace for humankind. He added that for centuries, philosophy, civilization, and culture have defined the India-Nepal relationship. Important religious sites in Pokhara can be hubs for Yoga practices, he added.

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava said that the celebration of International Yoga Day in Pokhara may further boost the yog-oriented tourism in the city. Ambassador also shared that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will celebrate the occasion today evening with world leaders at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The International Day of Yoga 2023 in Pokhara was part of the ongoing celebrations under India@75 ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on the 21st of June since 2015, following the adoption of a resolution co-sponsored by 175 member states at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.