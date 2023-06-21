FIITJEE Long Term Classroom Program Students Shine in JEE Advanced 2023 Result by securing (All India Ranks) AIR 3, AIR 6 & AIR 8

Bhubaneswar : FIITJEE students across the nation dominate every range of All India Ranks of JEE Advanced 2023 with 3 in Top 10 and 37 in Top 100 in Common Merit List from Classroom Program. Students of FIITJEE Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have performed exceptionally well in JEE Adv. 2023. A total of 72 students have qualified in Common Merit List from Classroom Program. Out of those 3 are in top 500, 5 in top 1000 and 25 in top 5000 ranks. FIITJEE congratulates all the successful students for their outstanding results and wishes them enormous success for their IIT journey & life.

Aliv Sahoo said “I joined FIITJEE in Class VIII. FIITJEE brought a transformational change in my performance with respect to various competitive exams and JEE. We owe our success in JEEA to our parents, teachers and most importantly to FIITJEE’s training methodology, pattern proof study packages, monthly tests, dedicated online classes (in Class XI) and All India Test Series.If I sum up, FIITJEE system is a complete package for preparation for NTSE, KVPY, JEE Main, JEE Advanced and Olympiads, all of which I cleared with distinction.”

Amrutanshu Mohanty, said “I joined FIITJEE in Class VIII. From the very early years FIITJEE had laid a strong foundation for me. The classes at FIITJEE in XI-XII were expertly designed in accordance with the pattern of JEE Advanced exam. The questions asked in internal tests & All India Test Series were unique and of high quality. FIITJEE helped me strengthen the core concepts in every subject. And every topic and doubt were cleared thoroughly by the esteemed faculty. I cleared NTSE, KVPY and various Olympiads with distinction.

Pratyush Swain, said “I joined FIITJEE in Class VI. Apart from my regular classes, I could easily make time for self-study, thanks to FIIITJEE’s very well thought schedule. The highly qualified and experienced faculty at FIITJEE helped me build a strong base in all subjects which later helped me qualify NTSE, KVPY and various Olympiads as well. And I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to FIITJEE for the same.”

Priyanka Sar said, “I Joined in FIITJEE Class VI. FIITJEE had laid my foundation by developing our analytical skills and ability to think for which I had cleared all major competitive exams like NTSE, KVPY and various Olympiads with distinctions”.

Congratulating the successful students, Mr. Ranajoy Bardhan Centre Head FIITJEE Bhubaneswar and Mr. P.K. Dash, Mentor FIITJEE Odisha Operations said “FIITJEE’s early edge programs are designed to raise students analytical, creative & higher order thinking skills which inevitably increase their mental ability and the IQ. These programs train a student for overall logical thinking & scientific aptitude at an early age thereby transforming his/ her academic life. The success of our students in JEE bears testimony to the fact that FIITJEE’s transformational approach has succeeded in bringing out the best in students. We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible”.