Ex- Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha joins BJP-led NDA

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha has announced joining the BJP-led NDA. An announcement in this regard was made by the Party President and son of Mr. Manjhi, Santosh Suman in New Delhi. Earlier today, the Manjhi father-son duo met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Talking to Akashvani News, Santosh Suman said that they had a good meeting with Mr. Shah and it has been decided to work together.

This came days after Mr Manjhi’s Party announced the withdrawal of its support from the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.