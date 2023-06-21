Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts from 135 nationalities joined PM Narendra Modi for the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at United Nations Head Quarter

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. The Yoga session has created Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities. According to the officials, 135 nationalities took part in Yoga Day celebration at the United Nation. The Guinness World Record certificate was handed over to the Ambassador of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj in the presence of the Prime Minister. Several dignitaries including United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and thousands of yoga enthusiasts participated in the Yoga session.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, Yoga means to unite. He said, Yoga is a way of life and it is a holistic approach to achieving well-being. Thanking the people, who came to United Nation Headquarter to practice Yoga, the Prime Minister said, the power of Yoga must be used to be healthy, happy, and to be kind to ourselves and each other. He said, the power of Yoga must be used to build bridges of a peaceful world, a cleaner, greener, sustainable future. He urged the people to join hands to realize the goal of One Earth, One Family, and One Future.

Highlighting the merits of Yoga in life, the Prime Minister said, Yoga is for everyone and all faith and culture. Terming Yoga as truly universal, he said, it is a way to live in harmony, with others and with nature. He said, Yoga is flexible as it can be practiced anywhere. He said, Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Mr. Modi said it is also living and dynamic like all ancient traditions and Yoga is free from copyright and patent.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of Millet. He said the entire world came together to support India’s proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets last year. Terming millets, a superfood, he said, millets promotes holistic health and is good for the environment too.

Earlier, in a video message, Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres said, in a divided world, yoga unites millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. He urged the people to embrace this spirit of unity and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people and the planet.

Addressing the gathering at the United Nations Headquarters, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said, Yoga is a way of uniting mind, body, and also the environment. He said Yoga changes physical performance.

Speaking on this occasion, New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged the people to use the spirit of Yoga to fight against war, gender oppression, violence, and lack of clean water.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said the International Day of Yoga’s celebration is indeed very special as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead us in doing yoga here. She said it is under his leadership that the 21st of June was declared International Yoga Day.

Earlier, ahead of the International Day of Yoga event, the Prime Minister paid heartfelt tributes at the Wall of Peace and the Mahatma Gandhi statue placed on the lawns of United Nations Headquarters.

Mr. Modi reached New York last night on the first leg of his five-day visit to the United States and Egypt.