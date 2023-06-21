Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates 9th International Day of Yoga

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga at Jindal Nagar Angul. Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Head of Angul Location, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and participated in the early morning Yoga session along with other departmental heads, employees, and their family members.

During the event, Swami Satyabindu Saraswati, the Yoga Guru of JSP’s Angul location, shed light on the significance of Yoga and how the daily practice of Yoga has positively impacted many lives within JSP. Swamiji appreciated the dedication of the daily Yoga practitioners who prioritize attending Yoga sessions despite their busy professional schedules. He expressed gratitude to Shri Naveen Jindal, the Chairman of JSP, for his encouragement of Yoga in the organization.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha stated, “Yoga is not only essential for maintaining good health but also helpful to in still discipline in our lives. It is the key to success in any field. We are fortunate to have a dedicated Yoga Guru in our company who is keen on keeping us fit. I encourage everyone in this organization to take advantage of this opportunity to maintain their physical and mental well-being. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy International Yoga Day.”

On this special day, in his tweet Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of JSP, said “Yoga is the journey of self, through the self, to the self. On this International Yoga Day, I reflect on the profound impact yoga has had on my life. Its gift of calmness and flexibility has not only improved my physical endeavours in shooting and polo but has also touched every sphere of my existence. I express my gratitude to my Yoga gurus for their guidance on this enlightening journey.”

JSP Foundation also organized Yoga camps at DAV Savitri Jindal School, Mahitala, where participants were encouraged to embrace Yoga for a Fit body and healthy mind.