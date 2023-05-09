India Post becomes logistics partner for crores of traders

India Post signed an MoU with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies in the presence of Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan here today. The MoU facilitates operationalisation of a portal called ‘Bharat EMart’, which will provide the facility of pick-up of consignments from the premises of traders and will ensure delivery at the doorsteps of the consignees across the country. It is believed that it will benefits eight crore traders associated with CAIT.







India Post in the recent past has entered into similar agreements with Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Regional Centers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), to provide pick-up and delivery of parcels at the doorsteps of the consignees. Shortly, India Post will onboard itself on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, being developed by Ministry of Commerce as a logistics service provider.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Communications mentioned that Department of Posts has transformed itself with the passage of time and demands of public. Technology induction and addition of new services have made India Post a modern and multiple service providers. Today, it provides banking, insurance, and the last mile delivery of benefits of several welfare schemes run by the Government to every village through its network of 1.59 lakh Post Offices.







Shri Devusinh Chauhan said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been working tirelessly for women’s empowerment. The Department of Posts has been playing very important role in realising this dream. Sukanya Samridhi Scheme is among the best performing programmes of the Government which provides the financial security to girl child.” Mahila Samman Bachat Patra, which provides unparallel 7.5 per cent interest rate on deposits by the women, has been proving to be a very popular scheme.



Minister of State for Communications recalled the yeoman service provided by the Department of Posts during Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the Department converted calamity into opportunity by introducing digital payments and online service through technology induction. They, in true spirit, worked on the motto of “Aapda se Avsar” which has been inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.



“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a clear mandate to Department of Posts to formulate such inclusive and citizen centric policies which would transform the life of every citizen in every village. Every policy and action, including today’s event, of the Department is guided by above principle, Shri Devusinh Chauhan added.



The Minister expressed hope that the MoU with CAIT and Bharat e-Mart would provide much needed logistics support to small traders in the country which would increase their businesses and also the opportunities for employment.



Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary (Posts); Shri Alok Sharma, DG Postal Services; Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT and Shri B C Bhartia, MD, Tripta Technologies and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.



