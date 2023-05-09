A 45-member youth delegation from Punjab calls upon Maharashtra Governor under ‘Yuva Sangam’ program

A group of 45 youths from the State of Punjab visiting Maharashtra as part of ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative started by Prime Minister, interacted with Maharashtra Governor Shri Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan Mumbai today (May 9, 2023).



Welcoming the students to Maharashtra, the Governor said, Maharashtra and Punjab have shared a long tradition of spiritual and cultural exchanges and close cooperation during the nation’s freedom movement. He said, even though the two States are separated geographically by a distance of more than 1500 kms, Maharashtra and Punjab are sister states.



Maharashtra Governor Shri Ramesh Bais stated to the visiting student delegation that Sant Namdev travelled to Punjab from Maharashtra, while Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru spent some years of his life in Maharashtra’s Nanded.



The Governor said Maharashtra and Punjab have given the nation great warriors and revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh and Rajguru. He said many youths from Maharashtra and Punjab serve the nation by joining the armed forces. The Governor called upon the youths from Punjab to acquire modern education and skills, stay away from addictions and serve the nation through their chosen fields.



The Governor asked the youths to visit the country and appreciate the diversity of cuisine, language and culture of the various States. He said that in the present age of mobiles and laptops, people are moving away from their families. He urged the youth to visit different regions of the country as that will increase communication and they will learn a lot.



The youths visiting Maharashtra told the Governor about their experiences and how they liked the cuisine and culture of the State.



The visit of the youths from Punjab to Maharashtra is being coordinated by IIT Bombay. The exposure tour is aimed at providing the youths an immersive, multidimensional experience in the areas of Tourism, Tradition, Development, Technology and People to People contact.



Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education Prof. T G Sitharam, Director of IIT Bombay Subhasis Choudhury, ‘Yuva Sangam’ coordinator Prof. Manjesh Hanaval, Prof. Surendra Naik, IIT Registrar Ganesh Bhorkade, Faculty Members of NIT Jalandhar were also present.



Thirty-five youths from Maharashtra and ten from Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu are also travelling to NIT Jalandhar as part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ Programme launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The programme envisages participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States and Union Territories of India.