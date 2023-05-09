Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh meets Israeli Foreign Minister Mr Eli Cohen

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met with an Israeli delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mr Eli Cohen, in New Delhi on May 09, 2023. During the meeting, the Raksha Mantri underlined Government of India’s priority towards indigenisation in accordance with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Policy’. He acknowledged the cooperation being extended by Israeli companies and encouraged them for more investments in India and for forging joint ventures with Indian partners to manufacture defence equipment in India.



The Israeli Minister affirmed continued cooperation of Israel in India’s endeavour for indigenisation and conveyed the willingness to cooperate & partner in advanced technologies. Both sides acknowledged the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relationship between the two countries and looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties.



