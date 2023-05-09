“India-UAE bilateral trade touches all-time high of USD 84 Billion in FY 2022-23 after India-UAE CEPA implemented”- DPIIT Secretary

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry along with H.E. Mr. Juma Mohammed Al-Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade, Ministry of Economy, United Arab Emirates and Sh. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, inaugurated the International Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai, UAE today and participated in a Business-to-Business (B-2-B) event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) as part of the celebrations of the 1st Anniversary of the implementation of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).



Addressing the business gathering at the B2B event, Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized that this path-breaking Agreement has significantly transformed the India-UAE partnership by providing renewed impetus and momentum to an already close and strong relationship. He also highlighted that initial gains have already started accruing from the Agreement with bilateral trade between India and the UAE growing at around 20% and touching an all-time high of around USD 84 billion during FY 2022-23. Around 100 companies from India and UAE, including representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) from India, participated in the event. A visit to the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo was also undertaken by the Indian delegation.



DPIIT Secretary and H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, had jointly inaugurated the commemorative events, titled “CEPA – Beyond Trade”, to mark the India-UAE CEPA Anniversary yesterday. Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh had also held one-on-one meetings with senior representatives of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company – sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) of the UAE.



The 2-day visit to the UAE of the Indian delegation led by DPIIT Secretary concluded today. The visit took place in the context of the joint celebrations being organized by the UAE and India to mark the important milestone of the First Anniversary of the Implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).



