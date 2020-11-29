Huge voter turnout marks first phase of DDC election in Jammu division

Jammu : A huge voter turnout marked the phase-1 of the maiden District Development Council Elections besides the Panchayat-By Polls in Jammu Division, held today.

Driven by the democratic aspirations amid best possible preventive measures against Covid in place, the voters including men, women and elderly persons came out in large numbers to elect their representatives.

The election to the District Development Councils and vacant Panchayat seats will establish the full three tier Panchayat Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir Union territory- fulfilling the long cherished dream of the masses.

Reports pouring in suggested a massive voter turnout in all the districts.

The unprecedented response of the voters has once again reaffirmed the resolve and faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the democracy and democratic institutions.

The harsh winter weather and tough terrain being no deterrent, long queues of voters were witnessed in the mountainous Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. Reports of massive voter participation were also received for Reasi, Udhampur besides Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In Doda district the first phase witnessed polling in Bhalessa and Changa DDC constituencies and the vacant seats of Panchs and Sarpanchs.

District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr Sagar D Doifode inspected various polling stations and reviewed the implementation of necessary guidelines.

The border district Rajouri witnessed polling for DDC constituency of Budhal New and sarpanch constituencies of Raj Nagar upper and Keri in Rajouri. The polling for both broke all previous records.

During the day District Panchayat Election Officer, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh accompanied by SSP, Chandan Kohli visited several far flung polling stations of Budhal New. Several concerns raised by voters were addressed on the spot. The people from all walks of life appreciated the district administration for making elaborate arrangements to ensure free and fair Elections.

The Highway Ramban district witnessed first Phase polling in Khari, Ramsu-A and Ramsu-B constituencies.

The voting in the twin areas started on a dull note due to severe cold in the morning but it picked later in the forenoon witnessing serpentine queues.

In District Samba the voting was held for DDC constituency Purmandal and was carried out smoothly and no case of violence or law and order issues were reported.

The District Administration Samba under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria has made elaborate arrangements for the polling.

The first phase of polling in Poonch were held the DDC constituency Buflaiz and Poshana-A constituency for panchayat by polls. District Panchayat Election Officer, Rahul Yadav along with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Angral visited several polling stations and interacted with the voters.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration Poonch to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of elections.

The polling for Phase-1 in Kathua were held for 2 DDC constituencies of 1-Bani and 09-Lohai Malhar as well as 5 vacant Sarpanch seats of the twin blocks. The polling was held peacefully in the district with no report of untoward incident from any part.

Pertinently, 4 vacant Panch seats in different panchayat halqas of block Bani and Lohai Malhar were declared elected unopposed by the concerned Returning Officers.

The voting for the Phase-I in Reasi was held in the DDC constituency Chassana and Chassana-A, Sarpanch constituency Hassote-B and Panch constituency including VI Khanga Nambh and VII Galli Sohab.

The polling commenced early in the morning and voters formed long queues to cast their vote. All required arrangements were put in place by the district administration to ensure that the polling takes place in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Voting ended peacefully in twin DDC constituencies of Marwah and Warwan of Kishtwar district under the overall supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer Kishtwar Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Despite the heavy snow fall witnessed earlier this week, the public showed great enthusiasm and came out in large numbers to cast their votes.

District Panchayat Election Officer, Ashok Kumar Sharma congratulated the people of Marwah and Warwan for braving the harsh weather condition to make the election a grand success. He has also appreciated the efforts of polling personnel and security agencies for playing vital role in conduct of this election and thereby strengthening the grass root level democracy.

Related

comments