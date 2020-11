New Delhi: With 41,810 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 93,92,920. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,696 . Total active cases at 4,53,956 . Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

Total number of samples tested up to 28th November is 13,95,03,803 including 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

