Jammu and Kashmir reports 512 new positive cases, 102591recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 512 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 300 from Jammu division and 212 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 109383. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,632 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 179 from Jammu Division and 453 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 109383 positive cases, 5112 are Active Positive, 102591 have recovered and 1680 have died; 581 in Jammu division and 1099 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2969672 test results available, 2860289 samples have been tested as negative till November 28, 2020.

Till date 785192 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20950 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5112 in isolation and 39938 in home surveillance. Besides, 717512 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 22892 positive cases (including 97cases reported today) with 1208 Active Positive, 21268 recovered (including 127 cases recovered today), 416 deaths; Baramulla has 7406 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 352 Active Positive, 6892 recovered (including 61 cases recovered today), 162deaths; Pulwama reported 5071 positive cases (including 14 case reported today) with 152 active positive cases, 4833 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2590 positive cases (including 00 case reported today) with 50 Active Positive, 2490 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Shopian has 2339 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 2232 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4534positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 125 Active Positive, 4331 recovered (including 05cases recovered today), 78 deaths; Budgam has 6852 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 284 Active Positive and 6468 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Kupwara has 5178 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 256 Active Positive, 4840 recovered (including 184 cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Bandipora has 4395 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 138 Active Positive, 4207 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 50 deaths and Ganderbal has 4178 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 206 active positive cases, 3934recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 38 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has20474 positive cases (including 129 cases reported today) with 653 active positive cases, 19524 recoveries (including 100 cases recovered today), 297 deaths; Rajouri has 3446 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 124 active positive cases, 3273 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 49 deaths; Ramban has 1903 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 115 active positive, 1770 recoveries (including 00 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2771 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 100 Active positive, 2635 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 36 deaths; Udhampur has 3513 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 447 active positive cases, 3019 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today) and 47 deaths; Samba has 2450 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 180 Active Positive, 2239 recoveries (including 00 cases recovered today) and 31 deaths; Doda has 3084 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 237 active positive cases, 2791 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today), 56 deaths; Poonch has 2388 positive cases (including 01cases reported today) with 60 active positive, 2306 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1458 positive cases with 87 active positive, 1362 recoveries and 09 deaths while Kishtwar has 2461 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 268 active positive cases and 2239 recoveries (including 00 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 109383 positive cases in J&K, 10713 have been reported as travellers while 98670 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 997 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 70 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1748 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 117 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2745 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 187 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.36 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

