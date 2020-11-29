Voters’ enthusiasm marks first phase of polling in historic DDC Elections in J&K

Jammu: The morning today couldn’t have been more enthusing and provoking to vote for celebrating the historic DDC elections being held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first phase of DDC Elections, 25 constituencies in Kashmir Division and 18 constituencies in Jammu division went for polling.

As the polling started at 7 am in the morning, long queues of voters were witnessed eager to cast their votes. At many places, excitement among youth, particularly first time voters like Rajni Sharma and Akshita Sharma at polling station Parsoti Maira Mandrian, Akhnoor was visible on their faces as they want to shape up their dreams by choosing candidates of their choices.

At many places, women outnumbered men to exercise their franchise, thus amply displaying the deep roots democracy has taken among masses. Age or physical health couldn’t deter voters from exercising their choice. Rolha Ram 92 year old voter cast his vote at PS Mandrian Akhnoor and so did Mushtaq Ahmad, 32 year old disabled voter in Khri Ramban.

At many rural areas, many voters in their traditional attires had come to the polling booths to cast their votes.

The scene wasn’t different across the various constituencies of Kashmir valley. Long queues of voters were seen in Harwan, Khonmoh areas of Srinagar district whileas similar scenes were witnessed from Keller Shopian, Larnoo Anantnag, DH Pora Kulgam, Sumbal Bandipora and other areas of Kashmir region.

Likewise, the winter chill didn’t deter the enthusiasm of voters in far off areas of Tulail and Gurez valley of Kashmir division where brisk polling was recorded from the morning hours.

In Jammu division, similar scenes were witnessed at most of the polling stations spread over different constituencies. Here people were seen in long queues at Purmandal, Ramsoo, Mahoo Valley Ramban, Khari, Lathi Marothi, Bani, Lohai Malhar and other areas of Jammu region.

Interestingly, in Mahoo valley Ramban, voters thronged to polling stations in large despite having more than 12 inches of snow. Likewise the far off areas of Jammu region like Marwah and Warwan also witnessed huge enthusiasm among voters.

The voters expressed satisfaction for the facilities made available at the polling booths for the smooth conduct of polls.

