Himachal CM talks about strengthening health infrastructure in Chamba

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today while reviewing the covid-19 situation of Chamba district with district officers at Chamba said that the State government would ensure the availability of best health infrastructure to cater to the needs of the Covid patients keeping in view that it was an aspirational district and difficult from geographical point of view.



Jai Ram Thakur said that presently out of total 713 active Covid patients in the district, only 68 patients were in hospitals and remaining in home isolation. However, the government has asked the district administration to increase bed capacity in Chamba district by over 200 beds in order to meet out any emergent situation. He said that this would not only provide timely treatment to the patients but also save them from going to other districts for treatment.



The Chief Minister said that there was no dearth of oxygen in the State and only issue was empty gas cylinders. The State has urged the Central government to provide additional D-Type cylinders. He said the PSA Oxygen plant in Chamba would start functioning within a week which would meet the demand of oxygen in the district. In order to facilitate smooth transportation of cylinders, district wise mapping of oxygen manufacturers would be done so that oxygen could be supplied to the required district from the nearest point. He said that this would not only save precious time in transportation but also ensure timely supply oxygen.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government would also ensure adequate staff in health institutions of the district by outsourcing the staff. He said that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba would be strengthened by providing adequate men and machinery. MRI and CT Scan facility would be provided in the medical college soon to facilitate the patients of the district.



He said that the State Government was committed to strengthen the mechanism of home isolation as about 90 percent patients of Covid-19 were in home isolation. He urged the medical fraternity to ensure constant vigil and regular monitoring of health parameters of the patients in home isolation so that if need arises, they could be shifted to hospitals immediately. He also urged the elected representatives of PRIs and ULBs to extend their full support in taking care of these patients.



Jai Ram Thakur said that effective mechanism should also be evolved for aggressive testing and contact tracing. He said that the people should also be motivated for strictly following the SoPs and guidelines issued by the State Government from time to time to check the spread of corona virus. He also felt the need for speeding up the vaccination drive in the district.



Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal also addressed the meeting virtually from Shimla.



Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi while joining the meeting virtually from Shimla said that additional staff would be provided for ensuring effective movement of ambulances. He also asked the district administration to provide proposal regarding required staff so that patients do not face inconvenience for want of staff.



Deputy Commissioner Duni Chand Rana made a detailed presentation regarding Covid-19 situation in Chamba district. He said that Covid-19 patients in the district were being provided Covid treatment in six places having total bed capacity of 275. He said that efforts were on to increase the bed capacity by over 105 beds. As many as 713 active cases were active in the district and about 1.13 lakh people had been administered vaccination.



He informed that the oxygen production unit would soon start functioning in Chamba medical college with capacity of refilling about 100 cylinders per day. He urged the Chief Minister for providing additional ambulances keeping in view the difficult topography of the district.



Later, the Chief Minister also visited the construction site of Chamba medical college and directed the executing agency to speed up the construction work.



Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, MLAs Pawan Nayyar, Vikram Jaryal and Jia Lal Kapoor, Deputy BJP President D.S. Thakur, Zila Parishad Chairperson Neelam Kumari, SP Chamba Arul Kumar, Principal of the government medical college, Chamba Dr. Ramesh Bharti, CMO Dr. Kapil Sharma and other officers of the district attended the meeting at Chamba.

